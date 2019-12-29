UP cops greet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with ‘push’ and ‘shove’

The state police denied the allegation as "false", while an angry Congress, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President's Rule in UP.

Narrating the sequence of events, Priyanka told reporters, "As we were on our way, a police vehicle came and the policemen said you cannot go. I asked them 'why'. And was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead. I got off the vehicle and started walking.

I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck.

But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my 'satyagraha'."

Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Modern Control Room Lucknow, who was deployed in security duty, said the allegations of manhandling the Congress leader and grabbing her by neck are "false".

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, "Priyanka's vehicle was stopped at the Lohia crossing. She protested and asked as to why was she being stopped."

Singh said after the police stopped her, she started walking. "The policemen started following her. After walking for almost a kilometre, she again got into her vehicle.

After this, when the police tried to stop her in Munshipulia area, she again started walking and then suddenly turned towards a bylane in Indiranagar's sector 18.

She walked for almost three-four kilometres and gave the police and party workers a slip," he added. Priyanka told reporters the police action led to traffic snarls. "There is no reason to do so. God knows, ask them why have they stopped (us)."

"What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh police. There is no point stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?," she asked a police official.