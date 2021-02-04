Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of farmer who died during R-Day violence, says 'nation is with farmers, agitation will continue'

Lucknow: The Congress General Secretary (Uttar Pradesh) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met family members of Navreet Singh, a farmer who was killed during tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day, and announced that the country is with farmers and their agitation will continue till the government withdraws the three Farm Laws.
Priyanka, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice-President Jayant Chowdhary, the Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Ramgovind Chowdhary and severa other opposition leaders also participated in the Antim Ardaas of the deceased and offered condolences to the bereaved family at a Gurudwara in Dibdiba village of Bilaspur in Rampur.
Priyanka had reached Rampur by road along with UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and party supporters. Her convoy met with an accident near Garhmukteshwar in Hapur when four vehicles rammed into a car whose driver applied sudden brakes.
Assuring the family that her party stands with them, Priyanka told the family members that “sacrifice of their young son will not go waste and the government will have to repeal anti-farmer Farm Laws.”
She alleged that by not withdrawing Farm Laws the government was doing injustice to farmers.
“You are not alone but the entire country is with you. The government calls farmers terrorists and their agitation a political conspiracy. They are perpetuating a crime against farmers by not understanding their problems and pain,” she said, addressing public gathered there