Priyanka Gandhi en route UP's Rampur to visit family of farmer who died during R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left for Rampur to meet the family of Navreet Singh who was killed during the farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on Republic Day.
According to reports, some leaders from Uttar Pradesh will also accompany her on her visit.
The 27-year-old from Dibdiba village in Rampur died after the tractor he was driving overturned on the road when he tried to break through a police barricade at central Delhi's ITO during the rally on 26 January, the police said. The family has, however, alleged that he had bullet injuries on his face, a charge denied by the police and the autopsy report.
Singh was living in Australia and had recently come to India to throw a wedding party after tying the knot abroad. He participated in the tractor rally against the Centre's farm laws after being persuaded by his uncles.
CCTV footage released by the police shows his blue tractor turning turtle at a barricade near ITO on the afternoon of 26 January. He was part of a group that had left from the Ghazipur border, taking a detour from the route agreed upon for the Republic Day protest rally, the police had said.
Protesting farmers had clashed with the police at several places and entered the iconic Red Fort. Over 100 farmers have been arrested in the cases filed after the violence.
Farmers have been protesting at various border points near Delhi for over two months now against the Centre's three farm laws, demanding their repeal.