Priyanka Gandhi en route UP's Rampur to visit family of farmer who died during R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

Singh was living in Australia and had recently come to India to throw a wedding party after tying the knot abroad. He participated in the tractor rally against the Centre's farm laws after being persuaded by his uncles.

CCTV footage released by the police shows his blue tractor turning turtle at a barricade near ITO on the afternoon of 26 January. He was part of a group that had left from the Ghazipur border, taking a detour from the route agreed upon for the Republic Day protest rally, the police had said.

Protesting farmers had clashed with the police at several places and entered the iconic Red Fort. Over 100 farmers have been arrested in the cases filed after the violence.