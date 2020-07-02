Priyanka Gandhi evicted: Will LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi also be asked to leave their Lutyens' bungalows?

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had been asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate residence by the beginning of next month that is August 1. Gandhi, who lost her SPG cover some time ago, has been asked to leave by August 1.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had sent a notice about the same. As per the notice, the withdrawal is a consequence of her SPG protection being withdrawn.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of Government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 68 house No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled," reads the notice.

The Centre in November replaced the SPG cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Z-plus security by the CRPF.