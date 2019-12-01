'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad': Congress leader hails actor instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress' former MLA Surender Kumar made a blunder during a rally in Delhi on Sunday, December 1. A video has gone viral wherein the three-time MLA mistakenly says 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. immediately after realisation, Kumar is seen apologizing and correcting himself.
In the video, Kumar says, "Sonia Gandhi Zindabad, Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad." Soon after identifying his mistake, Kumar apologised and said, "Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad."
Surender Kumar is a three-time MLA from Delhi's Bawana. In 2017 bypolls, he lost to AAP's Ram Chander.
The video has gone viral on Twitter and Twitterati are having a fun time.
