Priorities for the govt: War, Bihar, or Atma Nirbharta?

He was obviously mindful of the fact that most of the migrants who suffered grievously because of poor planning both by the centre and the states were from Bihar.

Bihar, and war, could have been on his mind in in Ladakh as well. After the PM delivered his rousing speech, it came to be known that he was at least 230 km away from Galwan, in a town called Nimu. So, was this visit too for Bihar’s voters?

Bihar is important because it along with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are the three states (of the 13 states surveyed) which registered a drop in farm incomes. Since 80 per cent of Bihar’s population is engaged in agriculture, the influx of migrants into Bihar will make the situation worse. The pain points will rise sharply. Even the little money Bihar earned through tourism has gone. Bihar is home to the holiest of Buddhist places, and both Japanese and Chinese pilgrims made regular trips to these spots. Now even tourism is dead.

Clearly, things haven’t gone swimmingly well for the current government ever since it was swept into power once again in 2019. The economic downturn has only got worse. The poor management of the Covid-19 crisis by many states and the centre has left the country quite bruised, and it will take some time for the wounds to heal.

Worse, the conflict with China could end up bleeding India a lot more than the government might have envisaged. The government has stopped the one avenue through which investments could have poured in. It may save the country the $56 billion trade deficit, but cost of doing so could be many times higher, especially at a time when India can hardly afford it, and also when few other countries are likely to offer financial support to India.

Ironically, foreign funds have come into India, but not into areas where they should have gone. This could be because of the much-abused amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2018, when the government slipped in the modifications when opposition parties staged a walkout.

The amendments now permit political parties to receive funds from foreign sources, without having to explain such sources to anyone. The most obnoxious part of these amendments was that they exempt political parties from scrutiny with retrospective effect for 42 years. The irony could not have been more bitter. Here was a nationalist party, advocating atma nirbharta, but allowing foreign funding of political parties. Clearly, you cannot have one rule for a political party and another for a citizen. It stinks.