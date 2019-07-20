Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. In a tweet, he offered his condolence to her family and supporters."Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji.

Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said. Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness "Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said.