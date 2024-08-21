 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Warsaw, First Visit By Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years; VIDEO
During his visit, PM Modi will hold meetings with his Polish counterpart and the President, and will also engage with the Indian community. Later today the Prime Minister will first lay a wreath at the memorial of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Warsaw, First Visit By Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years; VIDEO | X

Warsaw [Poland], August 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, arrived in Warsaw Poland on what is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. 

During his visit, PM Modi will hold meetings with his Polish counterpart and the President, and will also engage with the Indian community. Later today the Prime Minister will first lay a wreath at the memorial of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar.

The memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, a former Maharaja of Nawanagar (now Jamnagar). In 1942, the Maharaja established the Polish Children's Camp in Jamnagar for refugee Polish children who were brought out of the USSR during World War II.

He will also visit the monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino. The monument commemorates the victory of the soldiers of the Second Polish Corps at the Battle of Monte Cassino during the Second World War in 1944. The Second Polish Corps conquered the hill and the monastery on it. More than 900 Polish soldiers were killed in this battle. 

The PM will also visit the Kolhapur Memorial adjacent to this monument. This has been set up in memory of the village in Kolhapur that hosted the Polish children whom the Jam Saheb of Nawangar had granted refuge. The children were moved to Valivade in Kolhapur in 1945.

'Poland Sees India As Great Partner For Business,' Says Lodz Governor Dorota Ryl Ahead Of PM Modi's...
article-image

Ahead of emplaning from New Delhi for his key visits to the two countries, Prime Minister Modi said that he looks forward to helping create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations with the two countries in the years ahead.

