'Poland Sees India As Great Partner For Business,' Says Lodz Governor Dorota Ryl Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Lodz: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Lodz Governor Dorota Ryl emphasised that Poland views India as a "great partner" for business and other collaborations.

In an interview with ANI, Dorota Ryl mentioned that many business delegations from Poland visit India regularly. She underscored that PM Modi's visit is of significant importance to Poland and the region.

Regarding PM Modi's upcoming visit, she stated, "The visit of Prime Minister Modi is of great significance to Poland and the region. We see outstanding examples, such as Infosys, which employs over 3,000 people in the region, and more than 200 Indian MSMEs actively engaged in various businesses here. Numerous business delegations from Poland and the region travel to India, and Poland views India as a great partner for business and potential collaborations."

Deputy Mayor Of Lodz Expresses His Excitement

The Deputy Mayor of Lodz, Adam Pustelnik, expressed his excitement about PM Modi's visit to Poland and conveyed his high expectations for the outcomes. He noted that PM Modi is expected to hold discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

On his expectations from PM Modi's visit, Pustelnik said, "I'm very, very happy that Prime Minister Modi is coming to our country and that he will engage in dialogue with our key leaders, including the Prime Minister and the President. I think it's a truly unique moment."

He added, "It's difficult for me to formulate expectations. Instead, I would ask what we can do for India and how we can contribute to our mutual relations and growth. I believe this visit is one of the most important in recent times, and I have very high hopes for its results."

'A Historic Visit,' Says Amit Lath, Vice President Of The Indo-Polish Chamber Of Commerce

Amit Lath, Vice President of the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and a Pravasi Bharatiya awardee, described PM Modi's upcoming visit to Poland as "historic." He emphasised that this visit presents numerous opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

"This is a historic visit, as an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Poland after 45 years. The last visit was by Morarji Desai in 1979. This milestone is an important step forward for India and Poland to build a strong partnership. Poland, often referred to as the 'tiger of the economy' in Central Europe, is among the top five economies in Europe. Poland's strategic location allows it to serve Central, Eastern, and Western Europe effectively. During this visit, I am confident that many areas of collaboration and cooperation will be discussed, benefiting both governments and businesses," he stated.

"We have been in Poland for 25 years, and I've observed significant growth in business... Indian vegetarian food has become a new trend. It's something people talk about a lot. In Europe, when people hear about vegetarian food, they ask what there is to eat, and we introduce them to Indian cuisine--naan, kulcha, parathas, samosas, and so many diverse dishes from across India. This strengthens relationships and ties between the two countries. Food, after all, is a universal language that connects us," he added.

Lath also highlighted the growth of business in India under PM Modi's leadership, noting, "This is a new India, and it has been growing rapidly over the last decade. When we travel worldwide, we can see the difference. Leadership plays a crucial role. With the world's youngest population, India excites people in Europe, who often describe India as a dream destination. It's heartening to hear that many people want to visit India, and many have already done so, whether through business delegations or private visits."

He pointed out potential areas for collaboration between India and Poland, including the pharma sector, agriculture, and the food industry.

When asked about sectors where the two nations could collaborate, he said, "The pharma sector is a significant one where Poland plays a crucial role, and many Indian companies could collaborate. The IT sector is already present, but there is much scope for further cooperation. Additionally, agriculture and the food industry offer ample opportunities for collaboration."

About PM Modi's Visit To Poland

PM Modi will be visiting Poland on August 21-22 at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk. MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal described this visit as a "landmark," marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years.

In a special briefing on Monday, Tanmaya Lal said, "PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Poland on August 21 and 22, at the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. This is a landmark visit, as it's the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years. The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations."

"This historic visit, in a landmark year for India-Poland relations, will provide an opportunity for our leaders to review the bilateral relationship, offer guidance on enhancing it in various areas, and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

Lal also recalled the long-standing ties between India and Poland, highlighting Poland's assistance to India in evacuating students from Ukraine during the 2022 conflict, as well as the episode from the 1940s when over 6,000 Polish women and children found refuge in the princely states of Jamnagar and Kolhapur.

"The Indian community in Poland is estimated to be around 25,000, including approximately 5,000 students. The government and people of Poland provided valuable assistance during 'Operation Ganga,' which evacuated more than 4,000 Indian students from Ukraine via Poland in 2022. One unique bond between our countries dates back to the 1940s during World War II when over 6,000 Polish women and children were given refuge in Jamnagar and Kolhapur," Tanmaya Lal said.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold meetings with his Polish counterpart and the President, and will also engage with the Indian community. He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw. After concluding his visit to Poland, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine.