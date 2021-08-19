Prices of dry fruits from Afghanistan rise as Taliban stops import, export from India through Pakistan transit routes

Advertisement

New Delhi: There has been an increase in the prices of dry fruits from Afghanistan after Taliban rebels stopped all imports and exports from India through transit routes via Pakistan after their recent takeover in Afghanistan.

"Almonds from Afghanistan have become expensive. Their prices have increased from Rs 500-600 to Rs 1,000. Pista and fig prices have also increased. Incoming supplies have stopped," said a trader.

Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) had also expressed concern that dry fruit prices may go up in coming days as India imports about 85 per cent of dry fruits from Afghanistan

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai, said, "I will say that may not directly impact the prices but the very fact that one of the sources of import no longer exists, speculation of increase in prices is not ruled out."

Sahai had earlier told ANI that the terror group has stopped movement of cargo through transit routes of Pakistan, thereby stopping imports from the country.

"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through transit route of Pakistan. As of now, Taliban has stopped movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have been stopped," Sahai told ANI.

"As far as exports are concerned, some of the goods are exported through the international North-South Corridor route which is going fine now. While some other goods go through the Dubai route also which is working," he added.

India has long-standing relations with Afghanistan, especially in trade. India also has large investments in Afghanistan.

He said India has healthy relations with Afghanistan in trade. Currently, the Indian export profile includes sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers.

"Imports are related and largely dependent on dry fruits. We also import little gums and onions from them," the FIEO DG said.

Despite the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan, FIEO DG was optimistic about trade relations with Afghanistan.

"I am pretty sure over a period of time Afghanistan will also realise that economic development is the only way to move forward and they will continue with that kind of trade. I think the new regime will like to have political legitimacy and for that India's role will become important for them also," said Sahai.

