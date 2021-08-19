Advertisement

Earlier this week, the Taliban took over the reigns of the Afghan government, prompting global concerns and frenzied attempts to evacuate foreign diplomats and officials. But as some nations indicate that they will wait and watch and others hint at their intention to accept a new militant-led administration, India insists that these are early days. India incidentally is the president of the Security Council for the month of August.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that while the country is following the events in Afghanistan "very carefully", the focus was primarily on ensuring the safe return of all Indian nationals still stranded in the war-torn nation.

"At this point of time, we are looking at the evolving situation in Kabul... as Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul and I think we need to take it from there," he said at a press conference after attending the UNSC meeting in New York.

Asked whether India will continue its investments and engagement in Afghanistan, the Minister insisted that the "historical relationship with the Afghan people continues". This stance, he added, would guide India's approach to the situation in the days to come.

The Foreign Minister also chaired a high-level meeting on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' at the UNSC. On Tuesday, Jaishankar had met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held discussions on Afghanistan. He has also held talks with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, exchanging views on developments in Afghanistan and the immediate challenges.



(With inputs from agencies)

Thursday,August 19, 2021