President security breach in Rajasthan: Jr engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet

President Droupadi Murmu | Image credit: Wikipedia

Jaipur: A week after a security breach was reported during President Droupadi Murmu's event in Rajasthan, the state government has suspended a junior engineer working with the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

As per an ANI report, the woman had tried to touch Murmu's feet. Chief Engineer Administration Water Supply Department has issued a suspension order on January 12 for Junior Engineer Amba Seoul. The incident was reported at an event on January 4.

President Murmu came to attend the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Pali.

"Amba Seoul, Junior Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Rohet, district Pali, had violated the protocol by trying to touch the feet of the President at the helipad during the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Rohet on January 4. Therefore, the undersigned, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 342 of Rule 958 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal), we hereby order the suspension of the said Amba Seoul, junior accused with immediate effect," the suspension order reads.

(with agency inputs)