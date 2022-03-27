President Ram Nath Kovind condoles loss of lives in bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he was deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the road accident that took place in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

"Distressed to know that a road accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh caused loss of lives. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," President Kovind said in a tweet.

At least seven people were killed and 45 people other injured in a bus accident on Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, reported news agency ANI.

According to reports, the incident took place in Bhakarapet in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

The bus fell off a cliff and into a ravine, as a result, seven people died and 45 were injured. According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed deep anguish and grief over the accident.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 03:32 PM IST