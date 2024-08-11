President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Demise Of Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the demise of former EAM Natwar Singh and called him "an outstanding parliamentarian".

Taking to social media platform X, President Murmu wrote, "Sad to learn about the demise of former Union Minister Shri K. Natwar Singh. In his long career, he wore many hats, from a distinguished diplomat to an outstanding parliamentarian. Honoured with Padma Bhushan, he was also a renowned man of letters. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers."

Vice President Of India, Jagdeep Dhankar Pays Tribute

Meanwhile, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar also paid tribute and wrote on X, "Deeply pained by the demise of Shri K. Natwar Singh ji. He served the nation in varied capacities, including as External Affairs Minister. A prolific writer and chronicler of repute, he always infused zeal to live and contribute. Shri Natwar Singh ji's unparalleled contributions to our literary world and public life would forever be cherished. I express my profound condolences to Smt. Heminder Kaur ji; his son Shri Jagat Singh ji and other family members as well as to his friends and admirers, at this time of profound grief."

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh Passes Away

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93. He passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) last night, following a prolonged illness. His last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road Crematorium tomorrow, August 12.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed Singh's demise, saying, "The news of the demise of former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh ji is sad."

"May God give strength to his family to bear this loss and grant peace to the departed soul," Surjewala said in a post on X.

Singh had a distinguished career in diplomacy and politics, serving as the External Affairs Minister from 2004 to 2005 in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh of the UPA government.Singh was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984.