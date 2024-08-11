 PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Condoles Demise Of Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93. He passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) last night, following a prolonged illness. His last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road Crematorium tomorrow, August 12.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former EAM Natwar Singh and said that he made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as his prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

FPJ Shorts
Video: Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Hugs Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade Organized For Pakistan Athlete
Video: Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Hugs Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade Organized For Pakistan Athlete
UPI Merchant Transactions In Nepal Cross 100,000 Milestone
UPI Merchant Transactions In Nepal Cross 100,000 Milestone
MNS Workers Hurl Coconuts, Cow Dung At Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy In Thane After Supari Attack On Raj Thackeray; Video
MNS Workers Hurl Coconuts, Cow Dung At Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy In Thane After Supari Attack On Raj Thackeray; Video
US: Massive Protest Erupts Outside White House Over Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals Surface
US: Massive Protest Erupts Outside White House Over Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals Surface
Read Also
Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93
article-image

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh Passes Away

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93. He passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) last night, following a prolonged illness. His last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road Crematorium tomorrow, August 12.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed Singh's demise, saying, "The news of the demise of former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh ji is sad."

"May God give strength to his family to bear this loss and grant peace to the departed soul," Surjewala said in a post on X.

Singh had a distinguished career in diplomacy and politics, serving as the External Affairs Minister from 2004 to 2005 in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh of the UPA government. Singh was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93

Beware! Woman Finds Staff's Mobile Phone Recording Video Hidden Inside Dustbin At Famous Cafe In...

Beware! Woman Finds Staff's Mobile Phone Recording Video Hidden Inside Dustbin At Famous Cafe In...

West Bengal: Protest Across State Over Death Of Trainee Doctor, Mamata Directs To Fast-Track Case

West Bengal: Protest Across State Over Death Of Trainee Doctor, Mamata Directs To Fast-Track Case

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's...