'A Distinguished Diplomat,' Says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar While Condoling Demise Of Former EAM K Natwar Singh

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday condoled the demise of former EAM Natwar Singh and called him a "distinguished diplomat."

Taking to social media platform X, EAM wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of K Natwar Singh, distinguished diplomat and former External Affairs Minister. His many contributions include a vital role in the July 2005 India - US nuclear deal. His writings, especially on China, provided valuable insights into our diplomacy. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise and said that Natwar Singh made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as his prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93. He passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) last night, following a prolonged illness. His last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road Crematorium tomorrow, August 12.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed Singh's demise, saying, "The news of the demise of former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh ji is sad."

"May God give strength to his family to bear this loss and grant peace to the departed soul," Surjewala said in a post on X.

ईश्वर उनके परिजनों को यह क्षति सहने की शक्ति दे और दिवंगत आत्मा को सदगति प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/WAP3HQJlgF — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 10, 2024

Singh had a distinguished career in diplomacy and politics, serving as the External Affairs Minister from 2004 to 2005 in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh of the UPA government. Singh was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984.