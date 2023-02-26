Prayagraj Shootout: UP Police teams in MP, Bihar & Gujarat to nab assailants

Screen grab of a CCTV footage showing assailants firing shots at Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. |

Two days after the sensational shootout in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh Police teams have been camping in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat to nab the assailants. While the Police has taken over a dozen people in custody, various teams have been sent to other states on the basis of investigations so far. On Friday evening, Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the legislator Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead while his two police gunners were critically injured in a shootout in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj. One of the police gunners too succumbed to injuries later on.

Former MP and noted don of Prayagraj, Atiq Ahmad, currently lodged in Sabarmati jail in various cases of extortion, land grabbing and others, was the main accused in the Raju Pal murder case. The wife of deceased Umesh Pal, who was prime witness in the Raju Pal murder case, has lodged an FIR against family members of Atiq Ahmad along with close aides of former MP. According to the Prayagraj police, the police have detained more than half a dozen people in the Umesh Pal murder case. These include two sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed.

However, apprehending that few of the assailants have taken shelter in other states, teams of UP Police have been rushed to MP, Bihar and Gujarat looking for them.

The Director General of Police (DGP), UP, Devendra Singh Chauhan, on Sunday said that a probe in the murder is going on and various teams are working on it. He said that police will take this case to its final conclusion very soon. DGP Chauhan said that evidence as well CCTV footage of the entire route as well as the spot where the shootout took place, has been collected and very soon the people involved in the murder would be behind the bars.

It may be mentioned that bombs were hurled and several round were fired at Umesh Pal outside his Sulem Sarai residence in Prayagraj on Friday while he was returning from court. Umesh Pal, a local BJP leader was a practicing lawyer also in the Prayagraj court. The injured were taken to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj where Umesh Pal and a police gunner succumbed to death.