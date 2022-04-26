Prayagraj killings: TMC's fact-finding committee seeks appointment with NHRC chief

Kolkata: Five members of the TMC's fact-finding delegation wrote a letter to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking appointment over the Prayagraj incident.

“Our five-member fact-finding delegation led by Dola Sen, and comprising of Mamata Bala Thakur, Saket Gokhale, Jyotsna Mandi and Lalitesh Tripathi, wrote to NHRC seeking an urgent appointment regarding the Prayagraj incident, where five members of a family were brutally murdered and later their house was set on fire,” said the TMC sources.

“This is to bring to your notice that in Khevrajpur village in Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh on April 17 five people including a two-year-old child were killed and their house was set on fire. After visiting, the TMC delegation has found out through the surviving member Sunil Yadav that there have been several shocking omissions by police. We need an appointment within the next 48 hours,” read part of the letter.

The TMC delegation also alleged that on their visit they found out that the family members of the victims had flagged several gruesome details to Prayagraj police, which were missing in the FIR.

The delegation was also seen speaking with Abhishek Agarwal, Superintendent of Police of Prayagraj who claimed that the FIR was made based on the written statement given by the surviving family members.

It can be recalled that on April 23, a five member TMC fact-finding committee visited Prayagraj to inspect.

Talking to the media, TMC leader Dola Sen asked why the culprits weren't taken into custody and why the Prime Minister didn’t give CBI probe in the incident.

“Both Prime Minister and Yogi Adityanath make tall talks and don’t keep their promises. The people of the country will give them a befitting answer during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister should give a written statement about this incident,” said Dola during her visit.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:53 PM IST