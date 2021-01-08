Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2021: Significance, theme - All you need to know

PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the 16th PBD Convention on 9th January. Major dignitaries will be a part of the event including Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi who will be the chief guest.

Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas or NRI Day is celebrated on 9th January as on this day, Mahatma Gandhi returned to his beloved country from South Africa to fight for India's Independence.

Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas conventions were started back in 2003. Since 2015, the convention is held every 2nd year.

The convention is an attempt to acknowledge the contribution of Indians who ply their trade overseas and expand opportunities for economic growth in India.

With the government focusing intensely on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' this convention will serve as a great opportunity to connect overseas experts, stakeholders and policy makers directly to the Indian government in order to create new opportunities for India, in India.