Prashant Kishor travels to West Bengal to help Mamata Banerjee government amid lockdown

On the other hand, on Thursday, Bihar BJP had accused Prashant Kishor of travelling to Kolkata secretly in a cargo plane, dodging the lockdown, at the instance of his current benefactor Mamata Banerjee.

Kishor, who earlier worked with the BJP but turned into its strident critic of late, reacted with indignation, saying he would retire from public life if the allegations were proven true. He also asserted that those levelling the allegation against him should apologise.

Kishor appeared peeved at the allegations and told PTI "if BJP is speaking the truth, they should furnish details like which flight I boarded and the time when it took off and landed. If he does so, I will retire from public life. If not, people like him should apologize."