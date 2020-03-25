'Why isn't Bihar Govt providing immediate relief': Prashant Kishor hits out at Nitish Kumar amid coronavirus pandemic

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not providing any kind of aid to the people of the State who are stranded at many places amid the nation-wide lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor wrote in Hindi, "Hundreds of poor people of Bihar are trapped due to lockdown in Delhi and many other places. Nitish Kumar Ji, when the governments around the world are helping their people, why isn't Bihar Government helping these people to reach their home or providing some immediate relief to them wherever they are?" Earlier today, Kishor called the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country in wake of the coronavirus outbreak a "bit too long" claiming that there will some difficult days ahead with "shaky preparedness" to deal with the ongoing crisis and "very little" to safeguard the poor.