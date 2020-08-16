Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President continues to be on ventilator support, says hospital

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Sunday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending to him said. They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable.

The doctors at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment said the health of the former president is being closely monitored by a team of specialists. His son Abhijit Mukherjee said he visited the hospital on Saturday and his father "is much better and stable than the preceding days".

"Yesterday, I had visited my father in Hospital. With God's grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment. We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You (sic)," he said on Twitter.