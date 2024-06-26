Prajwal Revanna's Bail Plea Rejected By Bengaluru Court In Karnataka Sex Scandal Case

Prajwal Revanna's bail plea rejected by Bengaluru Court |

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Prajwal Revanna, accused in the Karnataka sex scandal case.

The 33-year-old former JDS MP from Hasan is presently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to probe his alleged sex crimes.

Political row broke out earlier this year when several explicit clips purportedly of Prajwal Revanna were leaked before the Lok Sabha elections.

He then fled the country and was in Germany. Prajwal Revanna was arrested at the Bengaluru Airport the moment he returned.

More details to follow.