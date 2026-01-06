 UP: 'Drunk' Rider Rams Speeding Bike Into 'Electric' Pole In Amroha; Dramatic Video Surfaces
A speeding motorcycle crashed into a pole in Gajraula town of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, seriously injuring the rider and pillion. The rider was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident, which was captured on CCTV and went viral. Locals rushed to help after hearing the crash. The injured were taken to a CHC and later referred to a district hospital.

article-image
UP: 'Drunk' Rider Rams Speeding Bike Into Electric Pole In Amroha | Representational Image

Amroha: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, where a speeding bike crashed into a pole on Monday night (January 5). The incident was caught on camera and the video also surfaced online.

The rider and the pillion rider were seriously injured in the incident. According to reports, the rider was drunk. The incident took place in Gajraula town of the district. After hearing the loud noise, locals gathered at the spot.

Video Of The Incident:

Notably, some reports claimed that the bike crashed into an electric pole. The injured were taken to a nearby community health centre (CHC) for treatment. However, they were referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition. From the CCTV footage, it is not clear whether the rider was wearing a helmet when the incident took place.

article-image

Vlogger friends crushed to death by dumper in Jaipur:

Two vlogger friends, identified as Yogesh Meena and Ajay Sharma, were crushed to death by a dumper after their speeding bike collided with an autorickshaw. According to reports, the victims were attempting to overtake the autorickshaw at high speed when their bike went out of control and a speeding concrete-mixer dumper crushed them seconds later.

The entire incident was caught on camera. The accident took place at the Transport Nagar Tunnel in Jaipur. Notably, the victims regularly posted videos of their bike stunts on social media.

