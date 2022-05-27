e-Paper Get App

Pradip Kumar Mohanty to head Lokpal till new appointment

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty | Twitter

New Delhi: The President has named Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Judicial Member of the Lokpal, to be the acting Chairperson of the Lokpal due to the vacancy created by the completion of the tenure of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose.

Mohanty will head the Lokpal with effect from the date of occurrence of the vacancy i.e. May 28, till the appointment of a new Chairperson, a notification issued on Friday said.

Born on May 28, 1952, Justice Ghose was appointed a Supreme Court Judge in 2013. From June 2017 to March 2019, he served as a Member of the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi, after which he was appointed as the Chairperson of the Lokpal on March 23, 2019.

Mohanty, who was born on June 10, 1955, has previously served as Chancellor of both the National Law University Odisha at Cuttack, and the National University of Study and Research in Law at Ranchi before being appointed as the Judicial Member of the Lokpal on March 27, 2019.

article-image

