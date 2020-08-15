Posters calling Panneerselvam 'permanent' CM surface in Tamil Nadu; AIDMK clarifies

With less than a year to go before Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu seems to be divided over who will become the Chief Ministerial candidates. While the party is yet to make a decision, recently posters that extolled former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam have created quite a stir.

Hours later, as per a PTI news update, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had asserted that he has the love and support of the people, vowing to continue to work for them with their well-being as the only goal.