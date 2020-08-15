On 74th Independence Day, Lal Bahadur Shastri's granddaughter shares a throwback picture of former PM at Red Fort

India celebrated 74th Independence Day on Saturday. However, the celebrations were slightly different this year amid the pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi addressed his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

On this day, it is imperative to remember the struggles of the freedom fighters who led the movement to make India a free country.

On the historic occasion, Mahima Shastri, granddaughter of India's former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri posted a picture of her grandfather celebrating Independence Day at Red Fort.

