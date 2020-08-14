Tamil Nadu governor recovers; Covid cases shoot up in Chennai

Chennai

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was under home treatment at the Raj Bhavan after he contracted COVID-19, recovered completely from the disease on Friday. The Kauvery Hospital, in a statement, said Purohit has since tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor was infected with the contagious disease after over 80 security and Fire and Rescue Services personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“His grit and determination has helped in his speedy recovery and he continues to remain active,” hospital executive director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said.

Following his recovery, the Raj Bhavan released photos of the governor with a face mask, walking from the Presidential Suite to the Main building of his sprawling office-cum-residence in Guindy.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chennai city saw an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. After a few days of consistently recording new cases only in three digits, the capital city saw over a 1,000 patients testing positive.

The number of deaths of patients brought on record in government and private hospitals on a daily basis continued to be above 100.