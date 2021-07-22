Post-poll violence row: Calcutta HC extends time for Bengal govt to submit report

Kolkata: Advocate and INC leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday had appealed to the Calcutta High Court to review the alleged post-poll violence issue with an unbiased body.
According to the High Court sources, Singhvi wanted another review of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal as he thinks the report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is biased.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once alleged that the NHRC report was written from BJP office.
Without naming anyone, Mamata claimed that the one who wrote the reports is a BJP member and in social media it is clear that the person was once a member of BJP’s student wing.
“The BJP is purposely highlighting the post-poll violence issue just to hide their crimes like snooping and price hike. On the contrary the BJP cadres are killing TMC workers at those places where the BJP could manage to win. The NHRC report was written from BJP party office,” said Mamata.
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court granted time to the West Bengal state government till July 26 to submit a reply to the final report submitted by the NHRC. The next hearing on this matter is on July 28.
The five judge Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices I.P Mukerjee, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar observed that this is the ‘final opportunity’ of the state to submit the report and no further extension will be given.
The High Court also rejected state government’s plea to reveal the names of the alleged rape victims during the post-poll violence.
BJP lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal said that one cannot trust the state police and also that if the names are revealed then there will be more atrocities in West Bengal.
It can be recalled that on July 15 the NHRC had submitted the final report to Calcutta High Court which also had mention of names of several TMC heavyweight leaders and ministers.
