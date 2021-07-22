Post-poll violence row: Calcutta HC extends time for Bengal govt to submit report

Kolkata: Advocate and INC leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday had appealed to the Calcutta High Court to review the alleged post-poll violence issue with an unbiased body.

According to the High Court sources, Singhvi wanted another review of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal as he thinks the report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is biased.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once alleged that the NHRC report was written from BJP office.

Without naming anyone, Mamata claimed that the one who wrote the reports is a BJP member and in social media it is clear that the person was once a member of BJP’s student wing.

“The BJP is purposely highlighting the post-poll violence issue just to hide their crimes like snooping and price hike. On the contrary the BJP cadres are killing TMC workers at those places where the BJP could manage to win. The NHRC report was written from BJP party office,” said Mamata.