Pollachi sexual assault case: CBI nabs AIADMK functionary

Chennai

Investigation into the sensational Pollachi serial sexual assault case that rocked the country in February 2019 has taken a fresh turn with the CBI arresting an AIADMK functionary and 2 others late on Tuesday night.

With opposition parties already claiming during the last Lok Sabha poll that influential ruling party leaders were involved in the incident, the AIADMK on Wednesday quickly expelled its Pollachi Town students’ wing secretary Arulanandhan, who is among those arrested.

In 2019, videos of a screaming girl from Pollachi in Coimbatore being beaten and forced to strip on camera by some youth, had shaken the conscience of civil society.

The police had initially arrested 5 persons and under political pressure the case was initially transferred to the Crime Branch CID and later to the CBI. It was alleged dozens of women from the scenic town of Pollachi, where numerous south Indian films have been shot, were befriended, sexually assaulted and blackmailed.

The serial sexual assaults had become one of the central campaigning points during the last Lok Sabha poll.

The CBI has now arrested Arulanandham (34), Haron Paul (29) and Babu (27), all belonging to Pollachi on charges of sexually assaulting girls. The three have been remanded in judicial custody till January 20.

It is learnt 3 girls, who were sexually assaulted, had given statements implicating them.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the AIADMK Government believed in taking action against anyone who committed a crime.

Leader of Opposition and DMK President MK Stalin urged the CBI not to spare anyone involved in the case and he alleged that the government had attempted to shield ruling party members.