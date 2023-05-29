'Stop doing politics & form strategy to keep women safe': AAP lashes out at LG over Delhi murder

Admin

Lashing out at the Centre over the demonic murder of the 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy locality on Sunday, Aaam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey during a media briefing on Monday said that law and order falls under the purview of the Lieutenant governor VK Saxena and requested him to ensure the safety and security of the women in the national capital.

Quoting NCRB 2022 report Pandey said, “How can you sleep in peace amid a sense of fear in the national capital. It's time our daughters feel safe in Delhi. As per data, daily two rape incidents happen in the national capital. How is responsible for this? Out of all the crimes against women in India, 32 percent happen in Delhi.”

Stop playing politics and form a strategy: AAP to LG

"You are busy playing petty politics and cornering the AAP government. Making Delhi a better place to live is not on your property list. Because of this, people of Delhi are suffering. On behalf of people, I request you with folded hands that, stop playing politics and form a strategy to curb such horrifying incidents. There is no other way than this. Kindly, make Delhi's law and order your top priority. I hope I will get a positive reply from LG."

APP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the incident asking the lieutenant governor to look into the matter and ensure the safety of people. He alleged in a tweet that "Criminals have become fearless" and lost fear from legal actions by the police.

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Shahbad Dairy locality of Delhi, a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi fell victim to a brutal murder, where she was mercilessly stabbed 20 times with a knife allegedly by her friend. Sakshi was stabbed outside her home in Delhi’s JJ Colony in Shahbad. The horrific incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

