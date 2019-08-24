‘Politician extraordinaire, legal maverick’: Tributes flow in as former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66.
Jaitley, first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.
Tributes are flowing in on Twitter for the departed BJP leader.
Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about Indiaâs Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019
During his long political career, Arun Jaitley Ji held multiple ministerial responsibilities, which enabled him to contribute towards Indiaâs economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019
à¤ à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¥à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¥à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019
à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤« à¤¸à¤à¤à¤ à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤¬à¤²à¥à¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¸à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¸à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¥ à¤¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾à¥¤
Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019
His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind
I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley,a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief.— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 24, 2019
Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019
On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley ji.— Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) August 24, 2019
As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India & its people in this time of deep grief.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/QiHmupN0Wz
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤° à¤µà¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾, à¤µà¤¿à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤, à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾, à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¿à¤¤ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤µà¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤ à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¥à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/UOtgKkVMpk— BJP (@BJP4India) August 24, 2019
We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/7Tk5pf9edw— Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019
Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2019
Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitleyâ©. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephenâsCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019
à¤¬à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤¬à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤ªà¤²-à¤ªà¤² à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¥, à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤¦ à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° AIIMS à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤² à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾, à¤²à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¸ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥:à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿, à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/fnLMbqWfCv— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) August 24, 2019
RIP #ArunJaitley Ji.. My sincere condolences to your family and loved ones ð— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2019
Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/13m7zBwiE7— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2019
A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2019
Politician extraordinaire, legal maverick and an incredible human being. #ArunJaitley ji showcased a rare combination of humility and leadership. His passing is a personal loss and with a heavy I bid him farewell. My condolences are with his family. Rest in peace, Arun ji!!— Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) August 24, 2019
Terrible to hear of the passing of @arunjaitley a politician whose lives touched many, including mine, with small acts of kindness, who enjoyed life to the fullest, including good food & a better argument, who never gave up on friends over political differences. Rip #ArunJaitley— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 24, 2019
Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019
His demise is a huge loss for our nation.
Will be truly missed.
My heartfelt condolences to the family. ðð» pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0
Pained at the passing away of #ArunJaitley ji. Apart from having served greatly in public life , he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India. There was a time when not many players from Delhi got a chance at the highest level ..cont— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former Union Minister, distinguished lawyer & political stalwart Sh #ArunJaitley Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RC5gWZkkqS— Dr Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) August 24, 2019
I am extremely sad on hearing the news of Former Finance Minister of India Sh. #ArunJaitley's demise. He was a leader respected across the political spectrum. My deepest condolences to his family & friends and hope they find strength to bear this loss. pic.twitter.com/UDOqOyKYJK— Nadeem Javed (@nadeeminc) August 24, 2019
Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Fin Minister Sri #ArunJaitely Ji.— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) August 24, 2019
He served mother India with utmost sincerity, was one of the finest Finance Ministers & orator India ever had.
Country &BJP family will miss him always, my condolences to his family.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/R7OFlu36qX
Heartbreaking news of the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji. A true Visionary and a Statesman, he always guided, motivated and supported us as the then I&B Minister. Heartfelt condolences ð. RIP pic.twitter.com/HEqQc1FSfJ— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 24, 2019
Sad to hear about the demise of #ArunJaitley ji.— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 24, 2019
I had met him few times, and found him to be very simple and articulate. I always followed his debates in the parliament.
My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace ð pic.twitter.com/apRe7fkBv7
Rest in peace former Finance Minister #ArunJaitley ji. Very cool and composed person. Great parliamentarian. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Uj7UpUEGGH— Parvati (@paro_nair) August 24, 2019
Extremely sad to hear about passing away of our dear friend,legal brain,sharp mind,astute strategist,seasoned politician,exemplary Parliamentian,exceptional communicator,Sr leader,colleague of years #ArunJaitley will always feel void,could never forget him&contribution Om Shanti— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 24, 2019
You will be missed Arun ji— Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) August 24, 2019
à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¥ #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/5oPLmRd60e
#ArunJaitley A very sad day ! Person of conviction and a great sense of articulation which is rarely seen in the present polity! Will miss his Fragrant Presence pic.twitter.com/IyjCghx5Dg— zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) August 24, 2019
Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley jiâs passing away. He was a very kind soul.— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 24, 2019
Rest in Peace.ð #ArunJaitley
Sad to hear that former Union Minister #ArunJaitley ji has passed away. My thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 24, 2019
#ArunJaitley , my dear and close friend for 5 decades, is no more. In his passing away, #India has lost an able administrator, a fine jurist and an incorruptible politician. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti. @arunjaitley— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Former Union Finance Minister shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. ðð½ pic.twitter.com/YO55orvUB0— Madhaw Anand (@MAnandOfficial) August 24, 2019
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¥à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¨ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤. #ArunJaitely pic.twitter.com/bHuB5VvznS— Kunvarji Bavaliya (@kunvarjibavalia) August 24, 2019
We regard the sudden demise of formal finance minister #ArunJaitely ji ..... May God give strength to the family ðð Deepest condolences #RIPArunJaitley ji— Mannara (@memannara) August 24, 2019
Visited #ArunJaitely at #AIIMS just now. Sad 2c such a remarkable communicator, witty thinker, able professional & decent human being, consumed by such vicious diseases. Met all his family members who r pillars of support. Pray for his good health and recovery.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 17, 2019