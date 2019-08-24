‘Politician extraordinaire, legal maverick’: Tributes flow in as former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66.

Jaitley, first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

Tributes are flowing in on Twitter for the departed BJP leader.