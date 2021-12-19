Political uproar against Golden Temple sacrilege incident, leaders demand action

A youth was killed after he was beaten by enraged 'sangat and sewadars' at Amritsar's Golden Temple for allegedly trying to sabotage the religious services after he barged into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine during the recital of 'Rehras Sahib' on Saturday.

According to the police, the youth, aged 24-25, was seen jumping over a railing inside the Golden Temple during the Rehraas Sahib Paath (evening prayers). He then allegedly picked up the sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib inside the reserved area which is only open to Granthi Sikhs.

The incident has created a political uproar with Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemning the sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple. In a message written by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, he has said that action must be taken against the perpetrators of the incident.

Whereas, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “The incident of sacrilege at Golden Temple today is very sad. Everybody is in shock. This could be a big conspiracy. The culprits should get the harshest punishment. God bless Punjab and Punjabis.”

“The whole conspiracy needs to be probed, exposed and those behind it given exemplary punishment,” said the former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal Party patron Parkash Singh Badal. The police in Punjab's Amritsar have registered a case in connection with the attempted sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, in another attempt, another alleged incident was reported from Nizampur village in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday.

In a video that went viral, the man who allegedly committed the sacrilege of Nishan Sahib was seen being beaten by the locals. He was later handed over to the police.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 04:02 PM IST