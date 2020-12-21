Political upheaval in West Bengal continues ahead of assembly polls, BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata joins TMC

According to Sujata, she had joined the TMC in the hopes that she would "get the respect she deserved". She also said that she would urge her husband - BJP MP Saumitra Khan to return to the TMC.

"I joined TMC on my own but BJP I joined as my husband had joined the party," she said during a press conference. Criticising Suvendu Adhikari, she opined that the newly inducted BJP leader had "probably thought of being the CM", but had jumped ship after feeling that the party would not come to power.

"Good days for TMC have begun as the corrupt leaders have left the party. So, the party is getting purified . The main question that is coming to everyone's mind is about who will be the face of BJP," she said. The BJP, she alleged was having to bring in people from TMC to find suitable candidates.