Political upheaval in West Bengal continues ahead of assembly polls, BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata joins TMC

Over the last few days, there has been several changes when it comes to political allegiances in West Bengal. Led by former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, several TMC leaders have recently joined the BJP. Last week, nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the Opposition party during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the eastern state.
But this phenomenon of party-switching is not over yet. On Monday, BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.
According to Sujata, she had joined the TMC in the hopes that she would "get the respect she deserved". She also said that she would urge her husband - BJP MP Saumitra Khan to return to the TMC.
"I joined TMC on my own but BJP I joined as my husband had joined the party," she said during a press conference. Criticising Suvendu Adhikari, she opined that the newly inducted BJP leader had "probably thought of being the CM", but had jumped ship after feeling that the party would not come to power.
"Good days for TMC have begun as the corrupt leaders have left the party. So, the party is getting purified . The main question that is coming to everyone's mind is about who will be the face of BJP," she said. The BJP, she alleged was having to bring in people from TMC to find suitable candidates.
Since 2011, Saumitra Khan has incidentally been elected as a representative of the people while a member of three different parties He had been elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2011 as a INC candidate. Two years later, after joining the Trinamool Congress he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bishnupur constituency as a member of the TMC. In 2019, he joined the BJP, and was once again elected to the Lok Sabha. His wife had campaigned for him during the 2019 polls.
(With inputs from Prema Rajaram)
