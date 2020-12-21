'Will quit this space if...': Ahead of 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, Prashant Kishor makes a poll prediction

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, political strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter predicting a crushing defeat for the BJP. The BJP, he opined, would even struggle to get seats beyond the double digits in the Assembly.

And if proven wrong, Kishor said, he would "quit this space".

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal," he tweeted on Monday morning.

The elections to 294 seats of Bengal Assembly is scheduled to be held in 2021.