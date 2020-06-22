Policy Watch: Why politicians should bear the cost of treating COVID-19 patients

First, consider some numbers that are not included in the chart. Across India, as on 20 June 2020, there were 395,690 confirmed cases of which recoveries stood at 213,964 and deaths at 12,955.

We have chosen not to take the net infection figures (total infections less recoveries) because that would be misleading.

Each person who is found confirmed implies treatment costs and financial losses as well. Those who have recovered have already paid this cost, either directly, or indirectly through taxes and foregone income. Moreover, there can be no price tag on deaths -- that number masks the pain, the incalculable loss, and the final confirmation of the tragedies unleashed on families and loved ones.

Demographic tinkering

What makes these numbers doubly painful is the realization that many of these cases were a direct result of a deliberate attempt to create and encourage slums. This was a contribution of India’s elected representatives, in collusion with the bureaucracy, and sometimes the judiciary as well.

The judiciary is less guilty, because it did, time and again, ask for a cut-off-date beyond which slums would not get regularised. True, each time elected representatives gave the courts a solemn assurance of the cut-off date. And each time, repeatedly, legislators sought to ignore the cut-off date, going against their own assurances on oath to the courts.

When the courts frowned at such moves, and tried to block the elected representatives, the latter dared to pass ordinances and thus frustrate the moves of courts. The courts could have challenged these ordinances. There were enough judgments which held as illegal ordinances passed merely to frustrate earlier orders of the courts. One of the most significant was that passed by Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta of the Supreme Court on 15 February 2018. It stated that legislators could not pass laws with retrospective effect to frustrate orders passed by courts. But there has been little attempt to penalise such legislators for contempt of court and holding such ordinances unconstitutional.