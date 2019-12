Police personnel accused of robbing 111-gram gold from businessman, 2 arrested.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh police has arrested two personnel of its department after lodging a case against them over an incident of gold robbery from a merchant dealing in precious metals.

Mandsaur ASP Hitesh Choudhary said, "An incident had come to light in which a businessman was robbed of gold. It was suspected that some police personnel may be involved in it. A case was registered and a probe was launched".

"We have now made three police personnel including a sub-inspector accused in the case. Further probe is underway", he added.

While accused Gaurav and Dharmendra have been arrested and produced in the court for remand, another accused Sub-inspector Gopal remains absconding.

The three were allegedly involved in robbing the complainant of 111-gram gold after taking him for a ride. The incident had occurred on November 27.

During the preliminary probe, police traced the mobile locations of the suspects and later registered a named FIR after asserting the role of accused personnel.