 Police launch search for miscreants after Hindi letters on Chennai Fort railway station board defaced
While the Hindi letters were blackened, the English and Tamil letters on the board remain unaffected.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Picture of the defaced railway station board |

Authorities have been alerted about the vandalism of the name board of Chennai Fort railway station, where the Hindi letters were smeared with black paint by unidentified individuals. The police are currently searching for the culprits. While the Hindi letters were blackened, the English and Tamil letters on the board remain unaffected.

A case has been filed by the Railway Police who are in search of two men accused of committing the crime while allegedly intoxicated, as reported by passengers. It has been revealed that the identification of the culprits is proving to be a challenge for the police as several CCTVs at the station are malfunctioning. Meanwhile, the Hindi letters on the nameboard of Chennai Fort railway station were repainted a few hours later.

