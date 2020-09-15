Police brutality: First Kashmiri jailed under UAPA shows how 'normalcy' has returned to Kashmir

Eventually, in March 2018, the photojournalist was granted bail by a special court in New Delhi. Since then, the political situation in the Valley has changed greatly. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has become two union territories and many claim that a year after the abrogation of Article 370, the Kashmir valley has ushered in a 'new' era.

But how different are things? Going by a series of tweets put out by Yousuf on Tuesday, problems such as police brutality continue to persist. While he began the thread by recalling the detention period, the photographer also spoke about how on Tuesday he had been attacked by police officials as he went about his work.

"I was 22 years old when I was falsely implicated in 2017 and jailed for six months in Tihar. I was the first Kashmiri journalist, who was booked under draconian UAPA. My only fault was that I was doing my job professionally," he began.