PM's security breach: Punjab govt forms high-level committee to probe lapses, to submit report within 3 days

The Punjab government on Thursday set up a high-level committee to probe lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. The committee will submit its report in three days.

According to an official release issued by the Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's office, the panel would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Anurag Verma, the principal secretary of home affairs and justice.

"Punjab Government constitutes high-level committee to investigate lapses during PM Modi's visit to Ferozepur yesterday. Committee would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) & Justice Anurag Verma and would submit its report within 3 days," state government said.

In a "major security lapse", the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

On Wednesday, PM's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state. The Prime Minister, who was traveling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur.

The Union Home Ministry directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry.

"We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit," Channi said on Wednesday addressing a press conference.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:52 AM IST