PM's address without specific guidelines is like Hamlet without Prince of Denmark: Cong leader Abhishek Singhvi

The Congress on Tuesday termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime minister's address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked where is the country's roadmap to fight coronavirus.

He said leadership does not mean making people realise their responsibilities but to fulfil the government's duty of accountability towards the people of the country.

"A lot of talk has taken place. But, where is the roadmap to fight corona," he asked.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country," he said on Twitter.