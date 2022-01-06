PM security breach: President Ram Nath Kovind meets Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, receives a first-hand account of lapse

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed on Thursday.

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a "thorough probe" into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

