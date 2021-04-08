PM Narendra Modi takes second dose of vaccine

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday took second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and tweeted: "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today."

In a Tweet message to all, he said: "Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in."

He also posted a photograph while taking the second jab.

The PM has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

The two nurses who administered the Covid-19 vaccine to the PM on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

Niveda was also involved in administering the first dose of Covid to the Prime Minister on March 1. He was the first beneficiary on March 1 as the second phase of nationwide vaccination against the deadly pandemic began.