PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Keir Starmer & Congratulates Him For Being Elected As UK PM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on July 6, Saturday. The PMO office mentioned that Prime Minister congratulated Keir Starmer on assuming charge as Prime Minister of UK and a remarkable victory of the Labour Party in the election.

Both leaders recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK. The two leaders agreed to work towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, the two sides agreed to continue to promote closed people to people ties.

Prime Minister Modi extended invitation to PM Starmer for an early visit to India. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (previously known as Twitter) and said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good."

PM Modi also thanked Rishi Sunak for his admirable leadership in the United Kingdom. PM Modi wrote on X, "Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future."