UK Elections: Labour Party's Starmer Heads For A Landslide Win Against Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer | File Image

In the UK general elections, Keir Starmer's Labour Party is expected to win handily. This would represent a dramatic shift in British politics as Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party is likely to suffer a significant defeat.

Sunak's Last Straw

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's desperate attempt to win over voters was unsuccessful. The Conservatives cautioned voters that choosing Labour would result in higher taxes.

Votes Roll Out

The Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, currently holds 116 seats, compared to just 15 for Rishi Sunak's party. A party needs to take 326 seats in the 650-member House of Commons in order to win. With a projected majority of 170, the official exit poll for the election predicted Labour would win 410 seats, the most since Tony Blair's landslide victory in 1997.

Exit polls for the #UK elections:

410 seats for the Labour Party, the largest majority in UK history and a massive failure for the Conservatives.

Bye-bye @RishiSunak, but it doesn't mean @Keir_Starmer is the best choice. pic.twitter.com/kJqFem4W4x — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) July 5, 2024

Many in his own party were shocked when Rishi Sunak decided to call an early May election, even though the Conservatives were behind Labour by roughly 20 points in opinion polls. Only one exit poll has predicted the wrong result in the last six UK elections. Over the next several hours, official results will be released. The final results will be announced by 11.30 am (IST).

Sunak's Supporters

Some of Sunak's most well-known supporters would probably be voted out of Parliament if the party's performance plummeted to 131 seats, which would be a record low for the party. Both the Liberal Democrats and the populist Reform UK led by Nigel Farage are expected to achieve significant success.

He had anticipated that the difference would close, as is customary in British elections, but the gap remained throughout what was widely regarded as an abortive campaign.

Who Is Keir Starmer?

The son of a toolmaker and a nurse, Keir Starmer, has pledged "a decade of national renewal" in response to the austerity measures imposed following the financial crash, the turmoil surrounding Brexit, and the cost of living crisis.

Win In Home Ground

With a win in his home London seat, UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer moves one step closer to becoming Prime Minister in lieu of Rishi Sunak. With 18,884 votes, Starmer emerged victorious over Holborn and St. Pancras in the early morning results, promising to serve the entire constituency.

However, he has a lot of work ahead of him, including slow economic growth, underfunded and strained public services as a result of massive cuts over the previous 14 years, and pressure on household finances.The early signs point to a defeat that has been anticipated for months for Sunak. In spite of some polls suggesting he might lose his seat, he has stated he will continue to serve as an MP even if he is ousted or steps down as Tory leader.