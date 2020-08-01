PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, VP M Venkaiah Naidu sends wishes on Eid al-Adha

Muslims in India are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice' or 'Bakra Eid' today (Saturday).

It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim was tested by Allah to prove his faith in him and as an act of obedience he was willing to sacrifice his 13-year-old son Ismail. But, before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God intervened by sending his angel Jibreel (Gabriel), who then replaced his son with a lamb. Since then, as a tribute, Muslim families across the globe sacrifice a livestock animal, on Eid al-Adha to celebrate the divine intervention.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people and asked them to be content with modest celebrations at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," PM Modi tweeted.