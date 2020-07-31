Have low key Bakri Eid: Bombay High Court

Observing that everyone must wait for the situation to improve, the Bombay High Court on Friday said that the Bakri Eid festivities can be low key this year, in view of the outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The court has accordingly ordered the BMC to issue a circular detailing the regulatory measures citizens will have to undertake while celebrating Eid.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal was dealing with a PIL filed

ed by Al-Quereshi Human Welfare Association, seeking directives to the BMC and other relevant authorities to make available the existing places for sacrificing water buffaloes on the auspicious occasion.

The association's counsel AA Siddique, while pressing for reliefs, assured the judges that the community would strictly adhere to social distancing norms during the rituals.

Having heard the contentions, CJ Datta pointed out that the Maharashtra government had recently called for 'symbolic sacrifices' this year. 'Thus, we think it (Bakri Eid celebrations) has to be on a lower scale this year. In fact, everyone must wait for the situation to improve," CJ Datta remarked.

The chief justice further noted that the BMC has not issued any advisory for the festival and the sacrifice of animals at the Deona abattoir. "The BMC is directed to issue a circular by (Friday) evening, indicating therein the regulatory measures as well as the procedures for maintaining social distancing to be adhered to by one and all at the Deonar Abattoir, for offering sacrifices relatable to such festival," the bench said.

"The civic body, the civil administration and the police administration shall ensure that there is no remissness in abiding by the terms of the circular to be issued in terms of this order," CJ Datta added.