PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore package for self-independent India; highlights of the speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on COVID-19 related issues.

PM Modi spoke of the new Rs 20 lakh economic package for a self-independent India.

While stressing on the importance of fighting the virus, PM Modi spoke of the idea of a self-independent India. "When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace," he added.

Talking about how one virus has affected the lives of the people, PM Modi said, "It's been four months since we began dealing with the coronavirus. Over 2 lakh people have lost their lives due to the disease across the world. India, too, has suffered because of the virus. We have never seen nor have we heard of such a thing in our existence."

However, he said we should not give up, saying the fight is not over. "We have to maintain our resolve against this coronavirus," he said, adding that India was making over 2 lakh PPE kits and masks every day. "When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily," he said.

Modi spoke of the five pillars: the first one was the economy that rose like a 'quantum jump', the second was the infrastructure, the third our tech-driven nation; the fourth was the 'vibrant' demography; and the fifth 'is demand. PM Modi, while speaking on India's strong demand, India's supply chain needs to be equally strong. "For this, all stakeholders need to be together," he said.

Modi's speech comes a day after he had an interaction with all the chief ministers across the nation on the road ahead for India to battle this pandemic.