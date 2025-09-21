'One Nation, One Tax': PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation Over GST 2.0 Reforms - Watch Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi, September 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his address to the nation on Sunday at 5 PM. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared the information about his address on its official social media account. However, the details about the subject of the address was not mentioned which sparked widespread speculation across the nation. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech was in the context of the new Goods and Service Tax (GST) Reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address with congratulating the nation on the Navratri 2025 celebrations. He also emphasized on "One Nation, One Tax" during his address.

He also said that the country is moving forward in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat direction. He also said that the next generation GST reforms will come into force from the first day of Navratri on September 22. From tomorrow, the "GST Bachat Utsav" will kickstart in the entire nation. The people of the country will save extra due to these reforms and the people will be able to purchase what they like very easily.

He also extended his greetings on the introduction of the GST 2.0 reforms. He claimed in the speech that these reforms will accelerate the growth story of the country and will help in easing the businesses and also make the investments more attractive. He ended his speech by extending the greetings of Navratri and the GST Bachat Utsav.

The timing of this address is seen as significant, as it comes just a day before the implementation of the much-discussed GST 2.0 reforms. Prime Minister used this platform to highlight the key changes in the new Goods and Services Tax system and explain how it will impact businesses and consumers.

With multiple key issues on the table, the nation is watching closely as PM Modi speaks at 5 pm today.