PM Modi's tears did not save lives of people but oxygen could have: Rahul Gandhi

The Wayanad MP said that management of the first and second wave of COVID-19 was "disastrous".

"The aim of this white paper on COVID-19 is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike," said the former Congress chief said.

"It is clear that management of the first and second wave of COVID was disastrous, and we have tried to point out the reasons behind it. I would even go so far as to say that there might be waves even after the third wave of COVID-19 as the virus is mutating," he added.

This comes a day after Gandhi termed the Centre's decision of not paying an ex gratia to kin of those who died of Covid-19 as "cruelty" and said that the compensation is just a small help for the people and the Modi government is unwilling to do that.

However, he appreciated the Central government over a record number of vaccinations on Monday.

"Yes, good work has happened yesterday (highest number of vaccines administered) but this is not a series of events. But the government has to make this process work not just for one day but every day until we've vaccinated our whole population," Gandhi said.

On Monday, India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far, the Union Health Ministry informed today. Thus India has vaccinated more than the population of New Zealand in a single day.